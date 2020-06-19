Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 637,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,121 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.01% of Unisys worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter worth about $2,870,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $729.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.70. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $18.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.10 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

