Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,786 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,197,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $394.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.31. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.64. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $396.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.87, for a total value of $202,886.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,987.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,684 shares of company stock worth $102,519,005. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

