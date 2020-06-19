Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,766 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of Nevro worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 48.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $129,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVRO opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 6.79. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $148.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nevro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

