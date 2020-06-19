Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.03 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,683 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of NorthWestern worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,034,000 after purchasing an additional 138,445 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

NWE stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. NorthWestern Corp has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $55,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

