Deutsche Bank AG Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 40,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after buying an additional 38,208 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IOVA opened at $29.95 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

