Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 73.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133,141 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.98% of HealthStream worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

HSTM opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.46. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.