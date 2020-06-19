Deutsche Bank AG Sells 16,930 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,930 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,192,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,656,000 after purchasing an additional 353,802 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $1,384,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 375,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 114,591 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,655.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

AFG stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.08.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

