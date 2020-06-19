Deutsche Bank AG Sells 420,747 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,980 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 420,747 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of Diamondback Energy worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 61,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $46.59 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $111.84. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

