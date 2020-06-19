Deutsche Bank AG Sells 9,749 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.98 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $81.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

