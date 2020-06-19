Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,697 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 281,232 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of Noble Energy worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NBL shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

NBL stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.