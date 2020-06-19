DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Stock Price Up 19%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) rose 19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $5.96, approximately 221,164 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 284% from the average daily volume of 57,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

DMAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $84.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,311,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

