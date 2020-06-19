Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

