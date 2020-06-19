Duston Williams Sells 22,254 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 22,254 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $514,512.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,755.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. Nutanix Inc has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 68.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Nutanix by 77.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 27.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,675,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,138 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,844,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $606,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTNX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

