DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.00 ($55.06) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.71 ($59.22).

ETR:BAS opened at €51.14 ($57.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion and a PE ratio of 5.12. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 52 week high of €72.17 ($81.09).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

