Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Sells $450,000.00 in Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,256,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Kluge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $822,100.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,350,300.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $717,500.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $265,550.00.

Shares of ESTC opened at $87.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 35.71% and a negative net margin of 39.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts forecast that Elastic NV will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Elastic by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 2,468.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Elastic by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Elastic from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

