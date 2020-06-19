Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,335 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth $3,589,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,634,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,332,000 after acquiring an additional 338,086 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.74.

Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.63. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). The business had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

