Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in June

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of EMCF stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Emclaire Financial has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 17.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMCF. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emclaire Financial by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 34,805 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Emclaire Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Emclaire Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Emclaire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

