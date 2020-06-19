Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,175 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 551,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 17,882.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $6.92 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $148.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

