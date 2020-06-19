Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,147 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Entercom Communications worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 233,206 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Entercom Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entercom Communications stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $265.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.00 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 29,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $47,261.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,981.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,711 shares in the company, valued at $247,288.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,331,674 shares of company stock worth $1,944,037 in the last 90 days. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

