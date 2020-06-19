Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,699 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity during the first quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,093,000 after buying an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 313.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eugene C. Connell bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity stock opened at $183.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $130.20 and a 12 month high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $616.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

ERIE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

