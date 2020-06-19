eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $179,250.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $179,250.00.

EXPI opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $804.50 million, a P/E ratio of -199.17 and a beta of 2.94. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPI shares. ValuEngine lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on eXp World from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

