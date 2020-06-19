Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Down 15.8% in June

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,700 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPO. Sidoti increased their price target on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $77.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.12.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $419,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,212,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,125.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,726,000 after purchasing an additional 264,702 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 189,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 129,198 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 63.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 116,796 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Exponent by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

