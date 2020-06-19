Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) will announce $92.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.06 million. Farmer Bros posted sales of $142.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full-year sales of $512.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $511.20 million to $513.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $494.41 million, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $527.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmer Bros.

A number of research firms recently commented on FARM. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Farmer Bros from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farmer Bros has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Farmer Bros stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.97. Farmer Bros has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $17.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Farmer Bros during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

