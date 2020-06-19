Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 153,789 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 103.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,249 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,789 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,324,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,508,000 after buying an additional 367,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,286 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,801,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,826 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,782,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,479 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,266,000.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

