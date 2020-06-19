Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,071 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of PDC Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,839,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,467,000 after purchasing an additional 899,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after buying an additional 31,097 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $50.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. PDC Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $757.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland bought 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at $282,729.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.