Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 52,427 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $244,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $351.73 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $355.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,523.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital cut their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.