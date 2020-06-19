Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 15,757 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,757 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,066,000 after buying an additional 315,077 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Corteva by 44.4% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,267,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 697,501 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $122,993,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 76,842 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Shares of CTVA opened at $27.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

