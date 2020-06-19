FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Sells $155,863.04 in Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $155,863.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,755,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FGEN opened at $40.63 on Friday. FibroGen Inc has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FGEN. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in FibroGen by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,022,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,159 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,156,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,632,000 after acquiring an additional 706,703 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,064,000 after acquiring an additional 441,296 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,794,000 after acquiring an additional 388,625 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

