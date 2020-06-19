First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Position Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First American Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,146,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,424,000 after buying an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,935,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,073,000 after buying an additional 356,749 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,699,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after buying an additional 67,836 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,309,000 after buying an additional 208,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First American Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,491,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,987,000 after buying an additional 74,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $51.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 10.47%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

