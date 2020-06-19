First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.01

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.01 and last traded at $81.76, with a volume of 3200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXL. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXL)

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

