Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) EVP Acquires $150,000.00 in Stock

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. Fossil Group Inc has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The accessories brand company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.51). The business had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 5.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fossil Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 5,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,801 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,383 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

