Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,487,302 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,134,744 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,019,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after acquiring an additional 342,489 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $196.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $198.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.86 and its 200-day moving average is $168.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,488.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

