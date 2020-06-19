Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Franklin Resources worth $15,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 47,410 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 600.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 304,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 260,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 22.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,405 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

BEN opened at $22.56 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

