Frederic B. Luddy Sells 1,213 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total transaction of $470,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:NOW opened at $401.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.15. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $213.99 and a 1-year high of $407.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ServiceNow by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,946 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.07.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

