FY2020 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Reduced by Analyst

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles A. Anderson acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $752,320.00. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

