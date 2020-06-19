GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,148 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 329,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 85,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 553,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 65,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the 1st quarter worth $1,567,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.29 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

