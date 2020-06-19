Gladstone Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,474 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,913% compared to the typical volume of 272 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2,403.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

GLAD stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.74 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.