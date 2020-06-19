Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,697 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 3,292.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Change Path LLC raised its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHIQ stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $21.11.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

