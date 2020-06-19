H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H & R Block’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HRB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. H & R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,638.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81. H & R Block has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 451.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H & R Block will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 186,600.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 202.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

