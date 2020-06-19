Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,482 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,965,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 500.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.83.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.25.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,607 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $264,923.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,008 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $101,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,475 shares of company stock worth $12,373,463 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

