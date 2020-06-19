Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Stock Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 93.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,479 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,178,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. Hancock Whitney Corp has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $319.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th.

HWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

