HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 270.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SELB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $231.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 17,769.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.