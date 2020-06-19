HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Director Jana Partners Llc Sells 163,029 Shares

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $5,823,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 18th, Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of HD Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $16,335,809.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $43.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HDS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Longbow Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

