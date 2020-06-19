HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €47.00 ($52.81) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €37.86 ($42.54).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €35.92 ($40.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is €34.70 and its 200 day moving average is €38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €20.24 ($22.74) and a 52-week high of €50.85 ($57.13).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

