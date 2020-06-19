Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Also, Director Laura C. Kendall bought 6,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $94,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,274.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,502 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hometrust Bancshares stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $280.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hometrust Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.