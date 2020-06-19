Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.78 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 51,599 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 665,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 150,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

