HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,829,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,085,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $1,189,150.00.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $212.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.79 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot Inc has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $74,246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 31.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Cowen upped their price objective on HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.21.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

