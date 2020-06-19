Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €50.00 by Warburg Research

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €50.00 ($56.18) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.77% from the company’s current price.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HSBC set a €26.50 ($29.78) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.36 ($45.35).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €28.94 ($32.52) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($21.47) and a 52 week high of €59.54 ($66.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €25.39 and a 200 day moving average of €34.23.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

