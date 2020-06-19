Hutchinson Capital Management CA Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,438 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.3% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.49.

Shares of MSFT opened at $196.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $198.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,488.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.86 and a 200-day moving average of $168.29.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

