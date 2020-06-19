HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 146.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HYRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

HyreCar stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.18.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 175.96% and a negative net margin of 80.33%. The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in HyreCar in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in HyreCar by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,428,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 652,292 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

